Shirley died in her sleep at Riverdale Nursing Home in Muscado, WI on Ash Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Shirley was born to Percy and Martha (Baumbach) Woodliff on April 20, 1925, in Norwalk, Wisconsin. She attended Norwalk Grade School and graduated from Norwalk High School, as Valedictorian of her class. She attended one year of college at Stevens Point WI.

She was employed at Camp McCoy Army Station in the photography department for two years prior to getting married.

On October 28, 1945, Shirley married Eugene H. Schaller, son of Pastor Herbert and Irene Schaller of Tomah. Four children were born to this union: Janine (Rev. James Phillips) of Racine, Laurali (Larry) Gilbertson of La Crosse, Jeffrey (Ann) Vogtschaller of Baraboo, and Dr. David (Sharon) Schaller of St Louis.

Upon moving to La Crosse, Shirley became a Sunday School teacher for St. Paul’s Church. She also worked for Super Value and Cerise Club for a few years. Shirley then was in Real Estate for 23 years and Zoning, Land Title and Mapping Office for La Crosse County for 20 years. Shirley had many talents. She was an artist and a quilt maker amongst other things. Photography was her love. Wherever she went (and she loved to travel) she had a camera to take many pictures for remembering.

She loved to bake and was well known, by the family, for her GRAMMA BREAD. She once had a business in St Charles, MO, while her husband attended Chiropractic college there, of baking and decorating many beautiful wedding, birthday and specialty cakes. She loved her family and remembered each and every one on all their special occasions and anytime one dropped in for a visit or to see Grampa for a Chiropractic adjustment they usually left with some treat that just happened to have come fresh out of the oven. She wanted to be remembered.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Eugene Schaller; her sisters: Helen (Richard) La Fontaine of San Francisco, Amber (Wade) Gilbert of Sun Prairie, and Vivian (James) Hodde of San Jose and a brother, Warren (Judy) Woodliff of La Crosse.

Shirley leaves two sisters-in-law: Ruth Schaller of Tucson and Lois Vlasek of Phoenix. Shirley also leaves one close nephew, Dave Woodliff and two close cousins: Paula Schwartz and Pastor Carl Schomberg. Shirley left 26 grandchildren: James (Amy) Phillips; Julie Formanski; Jonathan (Allison) Phillips; and Jessica Phillips; Lyle (Sue) Gilbertson; Laith (Kristy) Gilbertson; Leanne (Jon) Keller; Luke (Karissa) Gilbertson; Hannah (Chris) Vogt-Schaller; Joshua (Kara) Schaller, Pastor Jordan (Amy)Schaller, Caleb, and Josiah Schaller and Grace (Dave) Sanchez; 38 great and great-great-grandchildren and others who have lived as her grands part of their lives: Austin and Conrad Phillips, Sarah, Scott and Coraline Voelz, Ryan and Rebecca Sophia, Evelyn, Lyla, Elijah, Katie, Samuel and Andrew Formanski, Dana, Cory and Nora Dickman, Phredd Jankowski and Marianna Hoefel, Jordan and Kaylee Bollmann, Jude, Mariska and Kaia, and Corbin Gilbertson, Tyler Humm, Torin and Autumn, Tyler, Andrew, and Dylan Keller. Daniel, Adam, Elois, Adeline, Albert, Gottlieb, and Friedrich, Schaller.

A Memorial service will be held at Mount Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church of La Crosse on Thursday, June 29, 2023 beginning at 11:00 AM with visitation at 10AM. Pastor Robert Wassermann will officiate. Service will be followed with one of Mrs. Susan Asp’s great meals.

In leu of flowers please give donations to Mt. Calvary or Grace Lutheran Church or Luther High School. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.