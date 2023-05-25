Shirley (Wehrs) Rogge passed away, surrounded by her family, May 18, 2023, having lost her fight with lung cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in West Salem. Rev. Galen J. Riediger will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the church. Memorials may be given to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church or the Humane Society.
Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.
