Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in West Salem. Rev. Galen J. Riediger will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the church. Memorials may be given to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church or the Humane Society.