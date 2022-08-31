Signe Gundersen Schroeder passed away peacefully and with dignity on August 18, 2022 at Eagle Crest South. She was born in La Crosse on November 13, 1927 to Alf H. Gundersen M.D. and Carroll McCarty Gundersen. She attended Campus School, Milwaukee Downer, Wellesley College, and earned a post-graduate degree at The University of Wisconsin La Crosse, which lead to a career in counseling at UWL.

She married Harry A. Schroeder, Jr. in December 1951 following a whirlwind courtship after being seated together for a wedding at the Hixon House earlier that year. They welcomed three children: Hans (Susan), Kurt (Julie), and Martha (Charles) Bryant.

Signe adored her husband and kids. Together they enjoyed skiing, sailing, tennis, cycling, hiking, canoeing, winters in Green Valley, summers on Lac Courte Oreilles and their cabin on the Mississippi River in Dresbach. Other interests included her Book Club (50 years!), Investment Club, and somehow in her free time creating many wonderful knitting and needlework projects. She was a binding force in the Gundersen and Schroeder families hosting many grand parties and celebrations. Her desire to make the community a better place included co-founding The Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse, which will continue to support women and girls for generations, and leading The La Crosse League of Women Voters (sustaining the groundbreaking work of her mother). Signe served on the boards of the La Crosse Community Foundation, La Crosse Center, La Crosse County Historical Society, and was instrumental in the founding of the La Crosse Community Theater. Norskedalen was a special place for mom. Her involvement there carried on the legacy of her father whose farm is the centerpiece of The Nature and Heritage Center.

Signe is survived by her children and their spouses; grandchildren: Stein, Hans A.; Karl (Jackie Pientok) Schroeder, Marit (Jostein Andersen)Schroeder, Anelise (Joseph) Turchiano, and Kate (Ryan Johnson) and Nikol Brevik; great-grandchildren: Katrina, Sawyer, Bea, Sigurd, Harper, Finley and Opal.

Our heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful and caring staff at Eagle Crest South, and for the kindness and care mom received from Gundersen’s Medical Specialties and Palliative Care units, especially Dr. Jake Deviley.

Memorials may be given to The Women’s Fund, Norskedalen and COLA in lieu of flowers.

A Celebration of Signe’s Life will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Norskedalen.