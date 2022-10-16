Signe Gundersen Schroeder, age 94, passed away peacefully and with dignity on August 18, 2022. A celebration of Signe’s life will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Norskedalen, N455 Ophus Rd., Coon Valley, Wis.
