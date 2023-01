Sigurd C. Hanson, 70 of Ethiopia formerly of Onalaska passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at Froedtert Medical Center, Milwaukee.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, Onalaska. Burial will be in Onalaska Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.