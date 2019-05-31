Silas George Howell Sr.
Silas George Howell Sr., 71, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua.
Sy was born in Viroqua, June 28, 1947, to Fredrick and Jesse (Everson) Howell. After high school Silas proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army.
Silas was an exceptional father, grandfather, husband and great-grandfather. On Feb. 15, 1984, Si married Doris Jane Blihovde, at the Court House in Viroqua. He was most fond of the time spent doing things with the family. Sy enjoyed bingo at the VFW, playing dice around the kitchen table, hunting and fishing. He was a very hard worker his whole life, doing what he loved, driving a Milk truck. Sy always enjoyed his conversations with his farmers.
God bless our memories of Sy.
He is survived today by his wife, Doris; his children, Tammy Howell, William (Katreena) Howell, Jessica (Dustin) Kuester, Sarah (Matt Gartner) Howell, Silas Jr. (Tabatha “Tabby”) Howell; his 12 grandchildren, Brett (Ashley) Felde, Mike (Howell) Krueger, Cody Krueger, Tristan Tryggestad, Logan Kuester, Ethan Kuester, Nadya Howell, Wyatt, Westin and Aurora Howell and Zoey and Zayden Gartner; and his two great-grandchildren, Junelyn and Axton Felde. He is further survived by his brothers, Myron (Helen), Beauford, Jim (Barbara) and Karl Howell; his sisters, Eloda Penchi, Sylvia Howell, Sandy (Paul) Pedretti, Jill (Marv) Bailey and Eunice Hastings; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Silas was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Don (Betty) Blihovde; an infant sister; and his brothers, Fred “Pete”, Martin, Veldo and Joe Howell.
Funeral services for Sy will be at 11 a.m. Friday May 31, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Pastor Julie Wollman will officiate with burial following the service in the church cemetery with full military honors. Friends may call during visitations from 5 til 7 p.m. Thursday May 30, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby, or from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church before the service.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby, is serving the family. (608) 634-2100.