Sister Agnes Sister Agnes Wernimont, FSPA

Sister Agnes Wernimont, FSPA
LA CROSSE—Sister Agnes Wernimont, FSPA, 90, died Wednesday evening, February 9, 2022, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse, WI. She was in the sixty-ninth year of her religious profession.
Born on January 20, 1932 in Coon Rapids, IA, Sister Agnes was the child of Anthony and Agnes (Gehling) Wernimont. She entered St. Rose Convent in 1950 and made her first profession of vows as a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration on August 12, 1953. Sister Agnes served her community as a homemaker in convent homes in IA, MS, Washington and WI for thirty years. From 1983 to 1988 she was manager of the school lunch program at Holy Child Jesus School, Canton, MS. Then, making a change in her career, Sister Agnes worked with abused children at Casa de Esperanza de Los Ninos, Houston, Texas, for five years and one year at Catholic Charities in El Paso, TX, in emergency services. For four years she was housekeeper and hospitality person at the FSPA Central Region Home in Hiawatha, IA. The last seven years, before her retirement to Villa St. Joseph in 2005, were spent in Hiawatha, IA, volunteering at Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center and at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, where she worked with senior citizens.
Sister Agnes is survived by her Franciscan community, her sister-in-law Patty Pike of Prescott Valley, AZ, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Anna and her brothers: Marcellus and Cleo.
Sister Agnes has requested a natural burial. Her wake service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at St. Rose Convent. A virtual sharing will take place Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Villa St. Joseph. Burial will follow immediately at the FSPA Natural Burial Site at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting with the arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin 54601-4782.