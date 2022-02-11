Sister Agnes Sister Agnes Wernimont, FSPA

Born on January 20, 1932 in Coon Rapids, IA, Sister Agnes was the child of Anthony and Agnes (Gehling) Wernimont. She entered St. Rose Convent in 1950 and made her first profession of vows as a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration on August 12, 1953. Sister Agnes served her community as a homemaker in convent homes in IA, MS, Washington and WI for thirty years. From 1983 to 1988 she was manager of the school lunch program at Holy Child Jesus School, Canton, MS. Then, making a change in her career, Sister Agnes worked with abused children at Casa de Esperanza de Los Ninos, Houston, Texas, for five years and one year at Catholic Charities in El Paso, TX, in emergency services. For four years she was housekeeper and hospitality person at the FSPA Central Region Home in Hiawatha, IA. The last seven years, before her retirement to Villa St. Joseph in 2005, were spent in Hiawatha, IA, volunteering at Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center and at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, where she worked with senior citizens.