LA CROSSE — Sister Anita (Mary Kenneth) Beskar, FSPA, died April 23, 2022 at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was in the 70th year of religious profession as a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration (FSPA).

Anita Marie was born in River Falls (Big River), Wisconsin, on May 2, 1932, to Leo and Mildred (Maier) Beskar. She professed first vows as an FSPA on August 12, 1952. She began her ministry teaching in elementary schools in Edgar and Boyd, Wisconsin, and Spencer, Iowa, before moving into high school. She received a BA in chemistry with a minor in mathematics from Viterbo College (University) and an MS in chemistry from Notre Dame. She taught high school and was assistant principal in West Point (1958-1966) and Lansing (1966-1973), Iowa. After the high school in Lansing closed, she remained there as a religious education teacher for two more years. She served as a religious educator in Marion, Iowa, for three years and as a religious education coordinator in St. Pius Parish in Cedar Rapids for three more years. While in Cedar Rapids, Sister Anita began doing youth ministry in the parish and vocation education in the congregation. Her work with young people was recognized by the Davenport Diocese, where she was invited to become the Diocesan Director of the Office of Religious Education and Youth Ministry, a position she held from 1981 to 1989. She then began a year of study at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, where she had the opportunity for a three-month study tour in Israel.

In 1991, the FSPA sponsored a Chair in Global Education at Viterbo University. Sister Anita was invited to take this position, in which she served for 10 years. At the end of her time at Viterbo, Sister Anita was invited to serve as an FSPA representative on the inter-congregational coordinating team for the preparation and celebration of the 150th anniversary of the founding of the congregation. Part of the celebration turned into a 20-year relationship with the Tertiary Sisters of St. Francis in Cameroon, Africa, known as the Franciscan Common Venture. Sister Anita spent various periods of time in the West African country with the sisters, providing workshops, spiritual reflection, and just listening to their stories of history, fear and hope.

From 2001 to 2009, while traveling back and forth to Cameroon, Sister Anita lived in the formation house of the congregation where, as she put it, she moved “from a ministry of doing to the ministry of being.” In 2009, she was invited to continue the “ministry of being” at Marywood Franciscan Spirituality Center in Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin. She ministered there until 2021, when she moved to St. Rose Convent and later to Villa St. Joseph in La Crosse.

Sister Anita is survived by her religious community, her brothers: Herbert Beskar, in Roanoke, Virginia, and Leo, Jr. in River Falls, Wisconsin, her sister Mary Louise McDonald from Hampton, Minnesota; and her sisters-in-law: Judy Beskar and Norma Beskar, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Norman and Leonard.

Since Sister Anita requested a natural burial, her wake will be at 4 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at St. Rose Convent. A virtual sharing will take place on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Villa St. Joseph. Burial will follow immediately at Villa St. Joseph. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, WI 54601-4782