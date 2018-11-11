Sister Bernice Newton, FSPA, 97, died Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. She was in the seventy-first year of her religious profession.
Sister Bernice was born June 7, 1921, to Thomas and Agnes (Yonda) Newton in Lamont, Iowa. She entered St. Rose Convent in 1944. Earning a degree in music education from Viterbo College (University), Sister Bernice began her ministry in the field of music. She taught music in schools and parishes for 26 years in La Crosse (Trinity and St. Mary’s Parish), Menomonie and Superior, in Wis. and Bellevue, Milford, Calmar and Waterloo, in Iowa. She worked in the music library at Viterbo College for three years before becoming certified in pastoral care. From 1977-1994 she served as chaplain at St. Francis Medical Center (MCHS-FH). For two years she volunteered there in the ICU waiting room and 7th floor medical unit. Sister Bernice retired in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1996. Ten years later she moved to St. Rose Convent and made her home at Villa St. Joseph in 2008.
Sister Bernice is survived by her religious community, her sister, Mary Shea, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and two nieces, Donna Kapalakis and Julie (Steve) Ruiz, also of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends may call after 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, when her body will be brought to St. Rose Convent. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. that evening in Mary of the Angels Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, in Mary of the Angels Chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, WI 54601-4782.