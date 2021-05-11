Sister Betty (Joene) Shakal FSPA

Sister Betty Shakal, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 86, died May 3, 2021 at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse, WI She was in the sixty-seventh year of her religious profession.
Elizabeth Anne was born on September 12, 1934 in Boyd, WI to Leo and Frances (Schesel) Shakal. She joined the FSPA in 1950 and made her first profession of vows on August 12, 1954.
Sister Betty ministered in the field of education, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry with a minor in Mathematics from Viterbo College (University) and a Master of Science in Chemistry from the University of Notre Dame. She began her teaching career with middle grades in Carroll and Hills, Iowa and at St. Mary’s Ridge, WI before moving into high school teaching. Sister Betty taught high school chemistry and mathematics for 26 years in Wisconsin (Prairie du Chien and Stevens Point), Oregon (Salem), Iowa (Bellevue, Carroll, and West Point) and Texas (El Paso). During that time, she earned a Master of Arts in Theology from St. Catherine University in St. Paul and did pastoral studies at Loyola University in Chicago. From 1995 to 1998, Sister Betty was asked to serve as treasurer for the FSPA Central Region in Hiawatha, Iowa. In 2000, she moved to La Crosse where she was the assistant development director for the FSPA until 2007. At that time, she retired and spent the next eight years volunteering, mainly as a math and science tutor. In 2015, Sister Betty made her home at Villa St. Joseph.
Sister Betty is survived by her Franciscan community; her brothers: Tom (Sharon) of Cornell, WI, Joe (Noreen) of Boyd, Bill (Ginny) of Greenwood, IN, Dick (Joanne) of Stanley, Tony (Diane) of El Dorado, CA, Carl (Barb) of Sturgeon Bay, WI, Steve (Pat) of Cary, NC and sisters: Anne (Ray) Soper of Withee, WI, Rita (Gary) Grohn of Fall Creek, WI, Mary (John) Holewinski of Stanley and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lucy Samuels and brother, Lawrence Shakal.
Due to COVID restrictions, Sister Betty’s wake was live-streamed at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5. That evening there was a virtual sharing of stories about Sister Betty at 6:30 p.m. The live-streamed Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Mary of the Angels Chapel on Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m. A private burial followed immediately at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, WI 54601-4782.