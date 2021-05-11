Sister Betty (Joene) Shakal FSPA

Sister Betty ministered in the field of education, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry with a minor in Mathematics from Viterbo College (University) and a Master of Science in Chemistry from the University of Notre Dame. She began her teaching career with middle grades in Carroll and Hills, Iowa and at St. Mary’s Ridge, WI before moving into high school teaching. Sister Betty taught high school chemistry and mathematics for 26 years in Wisconsin (Prairie du Chien and Stevens Point), Oregon (Salem), Iowa (Bellevue, Carroll, and West Point) and Texas (El Paso). During that time, she earned a Master of Arts in Theology from St. Catherine University in St. Paul and did pastoral studies at Loyola University in Chicago. From 1995 to 1998, Sister Betty was asked to serve as treasurer for the FSPA Central Region in Hiawatha, Iowa. In 2000, she moved to La Crosse where she was the assistant development director for the FSPA until 2007. At that time, she retired and spent the next eight years volunteering, mainly as a math and science tutor. In 2015, Sister Betty made her home at Villa St. Joseph.