Sister Clara Mae Kuempel

After profession of vows, Sister Clara Mae worked in dietary services for one year in Sparta, Wis. She then earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Viterbo College in La Crosse. She went on to teach for eight years in Calmar, Iowa, and then in Wisconsin in Genoa, St. Mary’s Ridge and La Crosse (St. Michael’s Orphanage) before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Occupational Therapy from St. Catherine University in St. Paul. Sister Clara Mae then returned to St. Michael’s Orphanage to serve as a registered therapist. She later worked at Mendota State Hospital (Madison, Wis.) and Wood County Health Center (Marshfield, Wis.). Returning to her home in 1973 in Guttenberg to care for her father, Sister Clara Mae also ministered as an activities director and home care aid. In 1982, she moved to Waterloo, Iowa, to resume her ministry of occupational therapy, serving mainly children with severe disabilities at River Hills School. During her eight years there, she earned a Master of Pastoral Studies from Loyola University, New Orleans. In 1991, her father’s need again took her to Guttenberg where she worked for the North Eastern Iowa Rehabilitation Association, providing therapy to individuals and institutions in Clayton County. From 1997 to 2007, she continued providing support services to elderly in Guttenberg through volunteer work at River Living Center and St. Mary’s Parish. In her spare time she became very involved in woodcarving, a hobby she took with her to St. Rose Convent in 2008 when she retired there. With her health declining, Sister Clara Mae moved to Villa St. Joseph in 2015.