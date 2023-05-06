Sister Clarone Brill, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration (FSPA), 93 years old, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at St. Rose Convent, La Crosse, WI. She was in the 74th year of her religious profession.

Elsie Rose was the fifth of eight children born to Theodore and Magdalena (Hoffmann) Brill on December 4, 1929 in Colby, WI. Elsie and her two brothers and four sisters grew up on the family dairy farm. In 1947. Elsie was received into the novitiate of the FSPA and was given the name, Sister Clarone. She professed first vows on August 12, 1949.

For the first 32 years of her religious profession, Sister Clarone ministered in the field of education. She received a BS in Elementary Education from Viterbo College (University) in La Crosse and an MS in Elementary Education from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. She began her ministry in education as a primary school teacher in Edgar, Fountain City, Menomonie, Plum City and Pewaukee, WI and in West Point, Milford and Lansing, IA. In Pewaukee she served as principal of St. Anthony School, a position she held from 1985 to 1992. Upon retiring from the field of education, Sister Clarone moved into CPE ministry and served at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee until called to pastor care at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse from 1995 to 2006. In 2007 she took a sabbatical before moving to St. Rose Convent, where she currently resides, witnessing through prayer and hospitality.

Sister Clarone is survived by her Franciscan community, her sister, Rita Sweet of South Milwaukee and her sister-in-law, Louise Brill of Colby. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Edward and Joseph and her sisters: Sister Clara Brill, FSPA, Sister Jolita Brill, FSPA, Theresa Bergs and Agnes Bergs.

Friends may call after 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, when the body will arrive at St. Rose Convent. A wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. A virtual sharing will take place at 6:30 p.m. the evening of May 11. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse next to her sisters, Sister Clara and Sister Jolita. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, WI 54601-8800.