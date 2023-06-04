Sister Dolores Henke, OSM, 90, died peacefully on May 24, 2023, at Ladysmith Care and Rehab.

She is survived by her twin sister Dorothy (Henke) Wozniak of Stanley, her sister Ruth (Henke) Rose of Onalaska, many nieces and nephews, and the Servite Sisters, with whom she shared life for 70 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Anna; brother Lawrence Henke; sisters Sister Alice Henke, OSM, Eileen (Henke) Graham, Marie Henke, and Marian (Henke) Pabich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Dcn. Doug Sorenson officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Servants of Mary, PO Box 389, Ladysmith, WI 54848.