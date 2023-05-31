Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sister Dolores Henke, OSM

Sister Dolores Henke, OSM, 90, died peacefully on May 24, 2023, at Ladysmith Care and Rehab.

She was born in Thorp, WI., on August 10, 1932, to Emil and Anna (Baldeschwiler) Henke. She joined the Servants of Mary in Ladysmith in 1953 and received the religious name Sister Mary Marcelline.

She held a BA in elementary education from the College of St. Catherine, Saint Paul, MN, and an MA in religious education from Loyola University Chicago.

As a teacher and later a principal, she worked for sixteen years in the Catholic school system in Weyerhaeuser, WI; Saint Paul, MN; and Chicago, IL. In 1971, she joined the staff of the Christian Renewal Center in the Superior diocesan office of religious education, focusing on adult and family education. She later ministered at Newman University Parish, Stevens Point, WI; Christ the King Parish, South Bend, IN; and Causeway Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, La Crosse, WI.

She served on the Servants of Mary leadership team for ten years and as the order's director of communications and development. She was also president of Church Woman United of La Crosse.

She is survived by her twin sister, Dorothy (Henke) Wozniak of Stanley, her sister, Ruth (Henke) Rose of Onalaska, many nieces and nephews, and the Servite Sisters, with whom she shared life for 70 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Anna; brother, Lawrence Henke; sisters: Sister Alice Henke, OSM, Eileen (Henke) Graham, Marie Henke, and Marian (Henke) Pabich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Dcn. Doug Sorenson officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Servants of Mary, P.O. Box 389, Ladysmith, WI 54848.