Sister Donna earned a BA degree in English with a minor in French from Viterbo College (University), an MA in English from Seattle University and later an MA in Pastoral Ministry from Seattle University. She ministered as a middle grade teacher at schools in Wisconsin (Durand 1951-54, Marathon 1954-56, La Crosse 1957-59). Sister Donna served as principal at St. Anthony School in Spokane, Wash. from 1966 to 1969. In 1969, Sister Donna was called to Provo, Utah where she continued teaching until the school closed and she moved into parish work until 1973. For the next year, she did adult religious education in Salem, Ore. From 1974 to 1989, Sister Donna served the Spokane Diocese as consultant and Diocesan Director of Religious Education. During that time, Donna served in leadership in the Western Province and as a General Board member for the FSPA community. In 1989, Sister Donna was invited by the pastor to La Puente, Cal., where she ministered at St. Louis of France Parish as the Director of Adult Religious Education until she retired in 2001. Subsequently, she continued at the parish in a volunteer role. She retired to St. Rose Convent in 2016 and moved to Villa St. Joseph in 2019. In 2022, Sister Donna moved back to St. Rose Convent.