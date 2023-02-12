Sister Dorothy Ann Kundinger, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 81, died on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Miss., where she had been chaplain for many years. She was in her sixty-second year of religious profession. She made first profession of vows on August 12, 1961.

Dorothy Agnes was born on October 8, 1941, in Auburndale, Wis., to Joseph and Martha (Bayerl) Kundinger.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in History with a minor in English from Viterbo College (University) and an MS in Education from Xavier University, Cincinnati. The first 26 years of her ministry were spent as a middle grade and junior high teacher. She taught in Wisconsin at Platteville (1962-65), Blessed Sacrament School in La Crosse (1966-70 and 1977-79) and Dodgeville (1973-77) also serving as principal. In 1979, Sister Dorothy Ann moved to Holy Child Jesus School in Canton, Miss., where she taught junior high for 10 years. During her time in Canton, Sister Dorothy Ann became a companion to Sister Thea Bowman, an FSPA who gained prominence as a teacher, musician and civil rights activist to the African American community. She traveled across the country with Sister Thea, until Sister Thea eventually succumbed to cancer in 1990. After Sister Thea’s death, Sister Dorothy Ann remained in Canton as a volunteer hospice worker, ministering to people with HIV/AIDS. In 1993, she moved to Jackson, MS where she served as chaplain and hospice worker, providing care for people with HIV/AIDS at Grace House in Ridgeland, Miss.

Sister Dorothy Ann is survived by her religious community; her brother, Thomas (Diana), Marshfield, Wis.; her sisters: Patricia Kust, Bellingham, Wash., Kathleen Kundinger, San Jose, Calif., Elizabeth Hocking, Washington, D.C.; her sister-in-law, Dolores Kundinger, Marshfield, Wis.; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, James.

Sister Dorothy Ann will be cremated in Ridgeland. Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Miss., is handling the arrangements. There will be a wake service for Sister Dorothy Ann on Monday, February 20, at 3:30 p.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel in La Crosse. A virtual sharing will take place that evening at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Mary of the Angels Chapel at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21. Sister Dorothy Ann will be buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, WI 54601-4782.