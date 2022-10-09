Sister Evelyn (Mary Leo) Schlosser, FSPA

Sr. Evelyn Schlosser was born to Harold and Eva (Hamses) Schlosser in Yakima, Wash. She made her first vows as a Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in 1961 with a background in accounting and bookkeeping. She furthered her education in the business field at Indiana University. Possessing excellent office skills, she was tapped for clerical work at Viterbo College (University) from 1962 to 1966. In 1966, Sister Evelyn became bookkeeper at St. Mary Hospital in Sparta, Wis., until 1973, when she became bookkeeper at St. Anthony Hospital in Carroll, Iowa. Viterbo College called her back in 1974, again as a bookkeeper. From there, Sister Evelyn ministered in the office at Marycliff High School from 1977 to 1979 before being appointed regional treasurer for the Western Region of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration until 1989. In addition, Sister Evelyn also served as a part-time tax accountant for a local Spokane firm. In 1989, with the close of FSPA regions, Sister Evelyn was called to serve as assistant treasurer for the FSPA congregation in La Crosse. In 2000 another transition occurred in her life when she moved to volunteer in the finance office, and as well as in the St. Rose Convent kitchen. In 2016, Sister Evelyn officially retired to a ministry of prayer and hospitality at St. Rose Convent. In 2022, with her health failing, she moved to Villa St. Joseph.