Sister Evelyn (Mary Leo) Schlosser, FSPA

Sister Evelyn (Mary Leo) Schlosser, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 88, died on October 7, 2022, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was in the sixty-first year of her religious profession.
Sr. Evelyn Schlosser was born to Harold and Eva (Hamses) Schlosser in Yakima, Wash. She made her first vows as a Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in 1961 with a background in accounting and bookkeeping. She furthered her education in the business field at Indiana University. Possessing excellent office skills, she was tapped for clerical work at Viterbo College (University) from 1962 to 1966. In 1966, Sister Evelyn became bookkeeper at St. Mary Hospital in Sparta, Wis., until 1973, when she became bookkeeper at St. Anthony Hospital in Carroll, Iowa. Viterbo College called her back in 1974, again as a bookkeeper. From there, Sister Evelyn ministered in the office at Marycliff High School from 1977 to 1979 before being appointed regional treasurer for the Western Region of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration until 1989. In addition, Sister Evelyn also served as a part-time tax accountant for a local Spokane firm. In 1989, with the close of FSPA regions, Sister Evelyn was called to serve as assistant treasurer for the FSPA congregation in La Crosse. In 2000 another transition occurred in her life when she moved to volunteer in the finance office, and as well as in the St. Rose Convent kitchen. In 2016, Sister Evelyn officially retired to a ministry of prayer and hospitality at St. Rose Convent. In 2022, with her health failing, she moved to Villa St. Joseph.
Sister Evelyn is survived by her Franciscan Community, one sister-in-law, Norma Schlosser, Spokane, Wash., and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers: Al, Edward, John, Harold and Conrad and two sisters: Rita Meeks and Sister Jean (Carmelita) Schlosser, FSPA.
Friends may call after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, when her body will be brought to St. Rose Convent, La Crosse. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. There will be a live-streamed sharing at 6:30 p.m. that evening. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 12, at 10 a.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Dickinson Family Funeral Homes is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street,La Crosse, WI 54601-4728.