Sister Geralyn Misura, FSPA

LA CROSSE — Sister Geralyn Misura, Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration (FSPA), 88, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. She was in the 67th year of her religious profession.

Sister Geralyn (Mary Jane) was born to Raymond and Stella (Bien) Misura on Dec. 16, 1933, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Viterbo College (University) with a minor in music. She served as a primary school teacher for eight years in Iowa (Mallard and Dedham) and Wisconsin (St. Joseph Ridge, Eau Galle, Ashland and Edgar). In 1977, her ministry took her to St. Joseph School in Prescott, Wisconsin, as a first grade teacher and musician (choir director and organist). In 1981, Sister Geralyn became principal of the school until Sr. Laverne Wiichowski came as principal and Sister Geralyn returned to teaching first grade. In 2001, Sister Geralyn retired from teaching but remained ministering in the parish as sacristan and organist, roles she continued until she retired to Villa St. Joseph in 2017. From 2010 to 2017, she also served as volunteer organist at Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minnesota.

Sister Geralyn is survived by her Franciscan community; her brothers: Myllin (Joan) from Minneapolis and Mark (Carol) from Apache Junction, Arizona, and her sister, Monica (Rodney) Crowley from Bloomington, Minnesota, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Cynthia.

A wake service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Mary of the Angels Chapel. A virtual sharing will take place at 6:30 p.m. that same evening. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Mary of the Angels Chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse, following the Mass.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market St., La Crosse, WI 54601-8800.