Sister Joan Hageman FSPA

LA CROSSE—Sister Joan Hageman, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 82, died on February 20, 2022 at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse, WI. She was in the sixty-third year of her religious profession. Born on June 20, 1939, in Festina, Iowa, Joan Marie was the youngest of Nicholas and Rosalia Imoehl Hageman’s 11 children. She made her first profession of vows as a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration on August 12, 1959.

Sister Joan served her sisters as a homemaker for 17 years, working in the bakery at St. Rose Convent for two of those years and at convent homes in Rozellville and Dodgeville, WI; Bellevue, West Point and Breda, Iowa and Provo, Utah. In 1976, Sister Joan transitioned to the ministry of activities director at Villa St. Joseph, a post she held until 1983. At that time, she studied occupational therapy in Des Moines, Iowa and served as activity director at Willis Adult Day Care. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in Human Services at Grandview College in Des Moines, she went on to earn a Clinical Pastoral Education certificate at Mercy Hospital Medical Center in Des Moines. She served as chaplain at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, IL, 1991 to 1995. After a two year renewal program at Little Falls, MN, Sister Joan began her ministry as receptionist, gardener and decorator at Villa St. Joseph. She continued these activities until her health began to fail.

Sister Joan is survived by her Franciscan community; a sister Delores Kuennen of Sumner, Iowa and sisters-in-law Patricia Hageman of Shell Rock and Elaine Hageman of Ankeny both of Iowa; plus numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Ermin, Edwin, Quentin, Victor and Marcellinus and her sisters: Vera Kriener, Lucile Kruse, Rita Wenthold and Florentina Hageman.

Friends may call after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at St. Rose Convent, La Crosse. A wake service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday in Mary of the Angels Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022 in the convent chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, WI 54601-4782.