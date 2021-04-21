Sister Joanne McGoldrick, FSPA

Sister Joanne McGoldrick, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration (FSPA), 93, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Spokane, Wash. She was in the thirty-fifth year of her religious profession.

Joanne Patricia Lancaster was born on February 17, 1928 in Spokane to Emmett and Effie (Turpin) Lancaster. In 1982, Joanne became an affiliate of the FSPA. After a year, she resigned again from the Salvation Army and formally entered the congregation and made first vows in 1986 as an FSPA.

Upon entering the FSPA congregation, Sister Joanne ministered as a family counselor, both at Salvation Army and at Love Church Services Network in Spokane. From 1994 to 1998, Sister Joanne served as co-director of the FSPA Clare Retreat Center in Spokane. She then became pastoral assistant at St. Peter’s Parish in Spokane until her retirement in 2005. At that time, Sister Joanne was living at Rockwood Lane retirement facility where she volunteered as a Bible study facilitator and home visitor. When her health began to deteriorate, she moved to South Hill Village in Spokane.