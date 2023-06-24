Sister Jolyce began her education at Viterbo College (University) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and a concentration in math and science. Later she earned a Master of Education in Elementary Education from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio. She taught middle and junior high school for 30 years in Wisconsin (Wisconsin Rapids, La Crosse, Spencer and Loyal) and Iowa (Sherrill, Cedar Rapids, Breda and Carroll), often responsible for mathematics education. She not only taught full time while on mission, but was superior and principal in both Loyal and Sherrill. In 1990, Sister Jolyce attended the CREDO Program at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash. For the next two years, she volunteered her services at Villa St. Joseph, wherever they were needed. Shortly after, following a year at the Franciscan Center for Wholistic Living in St. Paul, Sister Jolyce accepted the position of FSPA Archivist, a position she held from 1994 to 2002. When Sister Jolyce retired as archivist, she took on the role of Heritage Curator for the next seven years. In 2009 Sister Jolyce retired to St. Rose Convent, where she continued to volunteer in the Archives and Heritage Room until she moved to Villa St. Joseph in 2016.