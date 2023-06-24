Sister Jolyce Greteman, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 85, died on June 20, 2023, at Villa St. Joseph in La Crosse, Wis. She was in the sixty-fourth year of her religious profession.
Mary Jane Greteman was born on March 27, 1938 to Joseph and Pauline (Bayer) Greteman in Willey, Iowa. Mary Jane was given the name Sister Jolyce when she entered the novitiate of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in 1957. She professed her first vows as an FSPA in 1959.
Sister Jolyce began her education at Viterbo College (University) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and a concentration in math and science. Later she earned a Master of Education in Elementary Education from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio. She taught middle and junior high school for 30 years in Wisconsin (Wisconsin Rapids, La Crosse, Spencer and Loyal) and Iowa (Sherrill, Cedar Rapids, Breda and Carroll), often responsible for mathematics education. She not only taught full time while on mission, but was superior and principal in both Loyal and Sherrill. In 1990, Sister Jolyce attended the CREDO Program at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash. For the next two years, she volunteered her services at Villa St. Joseph, wherever they were needed. Shortly after, following a year at the Franciscan Center for Wholistic Living in St. Paul, Sister Jolyce accepted the position of FSPA Archivist, a position she held from 1994 to 2002. When Sister Jolyce retired as archivist, she took on the role of Heritage Curator for the next seven years. In 2009 Sister Jolyce retired to St. Rose Convent, where she continued to volunteer in the Archives and Heritage Room until she moved to Villa St. Joseph in 2016.
Sister Jolyce was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joan Wernimont. She is survived by her religious community and her sister’s children.
A wake service will take place for Sister Jolyce on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. at Mary of the Angels Chapel in St. Rose Convent. A virtual sharing will take place that evening at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 27 at 10:00 a.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Schumacher Kish Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market St., La Crosse, WI 54601-4782.