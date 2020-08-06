Sister Ladonna Kassmeyer, FSPA
Sister Ladonna Kassmeyer, FSPA, 84, died Monday night, Aug. 3, 2020, of a massive heart attack, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare, La Crosse. She was in the sixty-fourth year of her religious profession.
Jeanette Mary Margaret Kassmeyer was born in Fort Madison, Iowa, to Frank and Leona (Krittenbrink) Kassmeyer, March 11, 1936, the oldest of eight children. After high school, she entered the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in La Crosse. At entrance into the novitiate, she received the name Sister Ladonna. She made first profession of vows in 1956.
She began her tertiary education at Viterbo College (University) in the field of education. After a short stint as an elementary teacher at St. John's School in La Crosse and Sacred Heart School in Mondovi, Wis., Sister Ladonna completed her bachelor of arts in commerce degree in accounting, from St. Louis University, where she later earned a Master of business administration degree. In 1964, she began working at Viterbo College as Business Manager and Comptroller, a position she held until 1974. During part of that time, she was also Director of Resident Life at the college. From 1974 to 1977, Sister Ladonna served as treasurer for the FSPA Central Province in Hiawatha, Iowa. During this time, she began taking classes part-time at Aquinas Institute of Theology, St. Louis. In 1977, she was appointed Director of Financial Affairs - and later Business Manager - at the institute, where she served until 1987, simultaneously earning there a Master of arts degree in theology, with a concentration in spirituality.
Sister Ladonna moved back into congregational ministry as FSPA Director of Development from 1987 to 2012, when she became Congregational Secretary and Director of Planned Giving. Upon retiring, Sister Ladonna continued to share her gifts as a volunteer treasurer for various organizations locally and nationally, including the Washburn Neighborhood Association, La Crosse City Vision Foundation, La Crosse Diocesan Finance Committee and the Archivists for Congregations of Women Religious. Sister Ladonna made her home at St. Rose Convent in 2016.
Sister Ladonna is survived by her Franciscan community; her brothers, Ralph (Doris) and Steve (Sandy) both of West Point, Iowa; her sisters, Francine (Jim) Edwards of Boonville, Mo., Diane Hughes of Belpre, Ohio, Nancy (Dennis) Washburn of Centerville, Iowa, and Judy (Gary) Arnold of Holts Summit, Mo.; her sister-in-law, Val Kassmeyer of West Point; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Ladonna will be scheduled at a later date. A short burial rite will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, in accord with Covid-19 restrictions, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in La Crosse.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market St., La Crosse, Wis., 54601-4782.
