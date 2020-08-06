Sister Ladonna Kassmeyer, FSPA

Jeanette Mary Margaret Kassmeyer was born in Fort Madison, Iowa, to Frank and Leona (Krittenbrink) Kassmeyer, March 11, 1936, the oldest of eight children. After high school, she entered the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in La Crosse. At entrance into the novitiate, she received the name Sister Ladonna. She made first profession of vows in 1956.

She began her tertiary education at Viterbo College (University) in the field of education. After a short stint as an elementary teacher at St. John's School in La Crosse and Sacred Heart School in Mondovi, Wis., Sister Ladonna completed her bachelor of arts in commerce degree in accounting, from St. Louis University, where she later earned a Master of business administration degree. In 1964, she began working at Viterbo College as Business Manager and Comptroller, a position she held until 1974. During part of that time, she was also Director of Resident Life at the college. From 1974 to 1977, Sister Ladonna served as treasurer for the FSPA Central Province in Hiawatha, Iowa. During this time, she began taking classes part-time at Aquinas Institute of Theology, St. Louis. In 1977, she was appointed Director of Financial Affairs - and later Business Manager - at the institute, where she served until 1987, simultaneously earning there a Master of arts degree in theology, with a concentration in spirituality.