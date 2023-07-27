ST. JOSEPH—Sister Lorraine (Incarnata) Forster, FSPA was in the 79th year of her religious profession.

On June 21, 1924 Lorraine Margaret was born to Leroy (Roy) and Agnes (Harmon) Forster, in Durand, Wis. She made her profession of vows on August 12, 1944.

Education was her field of ministry. Sister Lorraine taught five and one-half years at the elementary level in Wisconsin and Iowa before moving to the secondary level. Chemistry and Latin were her subjects of expertise. She received a bachelor’s degree from Viterbo College (University), La Crosse, in chemistry with a minor in Latin and a master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame in chemistry. She served in high schools as an instructor, administrator or counselor in Carroll, IA (St. Angela Academy and Kuemper), ND, MT (Holy Rosary), UT (St. Francis), WA (Marycliff) and WI (St. Mary’s Academy) from 1952-2009. The last 31 years of Sister Lorraine’s teaching ministry were at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, where she served as a chemistry and Latin teacher and a counselor. She retired in Las Vegas in 2009 and then volunteered at St. Anne’s Parish in Las Vegas as librarian, tutor and RCIA instructor. In 2017, Sister Lorraine moved to St. Rose Convent and then to Villa St. Joseph in 2019.

Sister Lorraine is survived by her Franciscan community; her sister, Phyllis Dalle of Spokane, WA; her sister-in-law, Caryne Forster of Clinton, MD and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Vaughn and Paul.

Sister Lorraine’s wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at St. Rose Convent. A virtual sharing will take place that evening at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 31 at Mary of the Angels Chapel. Both the wake service and the Mass will be live-streamed. Sr. Lorraine requested cremation after Mass, therefore burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse at a later date. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, WI 54601-4782.