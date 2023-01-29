LA CROSSE — Sister Lydia M. Wendl, FSPA, 101, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at St. Rose Convent, La Crosse. She was in the eighty-first year of her religious profession.

Sister Lydia was born to John and Mary (Danzer) Wendl on January 11, 1922, in Willey, Iowa. She entered St. Rose Convent in 1937 and made profession of vows in 1942.

Sister Lydia earned a bachelor’s degree from Viterbo College (University) in education with double minors in philosophy and history. She taught primary and intermediate grades in parochial schools in Iowa (Milford, Coon Rapids, Richmond, Festina, West Point, Bellevue, Guttenberg, Willey, Dedham, Calmar, Mt. Carmel and West Bend), Washington (Spokane) and Wisconsin (Eau Galle and Halder) for 42 years. From 1984 to 1989, she ministered to the elderly in Las Vegas and was instrumental in developing Pastoral Care Outreach at Sunrise Hospital. Sister Lydia then served as Pastoral Care Minister at St. Anne’s Parish, also in Las Vegas, until she retired to St. Rose Convent in 2001. For six years she was Chapel Tour Guide Coordinator at the Convent. In 2013, she moved to Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse, and in 2022 back to St. Rose Convent.

She is survived by her Franciscan community and many nieces and nephews. Her parents; her brothers: Alphonse, Leo, Paul and Victor; and her sisters: Agnella and Sister Joan Marie, FSPA, preceded her in death.

Friends may call after 3:15 p.m. on Monday, January 30, at St. Rose Convent, La Crosse. A prayer service will be held Monday at 3:30 p.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. There will be a virtual sharing for Sister Lydia that evening at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 31, at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse, next to her sister, Sister Joan Marie. Dickinson Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin 54601-4782.