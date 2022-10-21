Sister Margaret (Mary Joel) Schmolke, FSPA

LA CROSSE — Margaret Schmolke, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 96, died on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. She was in her 74th year of religious profession. Born on Nov. 26, 1925, in Buckman, Minnesota, Margaret Agatha was the seventh of 12 children of John and Pauline (Beka) Schmolke. She made first profession of vows as a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration on Aug. 12, 1948.

Entering the field of education, Sister Margaret served as a primary teacher for 27 years in schools in Iowa (Carroll [St. Joseph], Roselle) and Wisconsin (Greenwood, Marathon, Dodgeville, Halder, La Crosse [Holy Cross and Blessed Sacrament], Odanah, Big River, Menomonie). After leaving the classroom in 1976, she was on staff at Northern Province House in Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin, with responsibility for food service and maintenance. For the next 21 years, from 1981 to 2002, Sister Margaret again used her teaching skills as a religious education teacher, tutor and parish visitor at St. Mary’s, Hurley, Wisconsin. Before retiring to St. Rose Convent in 2006, Sister Margaret also volunteered at Immaculate Conception School, Eau Claire. In 2018, with her health failing, she moved to Villa St. Joseph.

Sister Margaret is survived by her religious community, her sisters: Patricia Schmolke, Superior, Wisconsin, Helen Schmolke, Houston, Texas, and Carol Larson, Albert Lea, Minnesota; her brothers: Tom Schmolke, Eagan, Minnesota, and Francis Schmolke, Richfield, Minnesota, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Father Joel, OFM, Jerry Schmolke and Celestine Schmolke and her sisters: Sister Thomasine, OSF, Loretta and Cecilia.

Friends may call after 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. Rose Convent, where a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. Live-streamed sharing will take place at 6:30 p.m. that evening. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Dickinson Funeral Home is assisting with the services.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market St., La Crosse, WI 54601-4782.