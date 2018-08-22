Sister Marie Weller, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 101, died Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. She was in her eighty-first year of religious profession.
Sister Marie was born Dec. 24, 1916, to Matthew and Alice (Mueller) Weller in Spokane, Wash. Marie entered St. Rose Convent Aug. 5, 1933. Sister Marie started her ministry as an elementary teacher in various Wisconsin locales: Cazenovia, Marathon, Sherrill, Menomonie and Blessed Sacrament School in La Crosse, from 1936 to 1951. In 1951, Sister Marie started teaching home economics in high schools in Spokane, Wash., Ashland, Wis., Carroll, Iowa, Salem, Ore., and Bozeman, Mont. During the 1972-73 academic year, she taught home economics at Viterbo College (University). Sister Marie received a bachelor of science degree from Viterbo College in 1950, with a major in education and a double minor in art and English. In 1957, she received an master of science degree in home economics from Stout State University. In 1977, Sister Marie formally retired from teaching in the classroom and began volunteering as a seamstress and home-care provider in Spokane and Salem, until 1990. Sister Marie moved to St. Rose Convent in 1990 and continued her creative work providing crafts for the St. Rose Gift Shop and decorating around the convent. In 1998, she moved to Villa St. Joseph. On Dec. 24, 2016, she celebrated her one hundredth birthday at Villa St. Joseph, with the planting of a Fiesta Maple tree.
Sister Marie is survived by her religious community; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Eugene; and her three sisters, Sister Marguerite (Elaine) FSPA, Cecilia and Lorraine.
Since Sister Marie requested a natural burial, her wake will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Villa St. Joseph. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. today, Aug. 23, in the Villa chapel. Burial will follow immediately at Villa St. Joseph. There will be a memorial service for Sister Marie at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at St. Rose Convent, with sharing following.
