Sister Mary Myron Stork, FSPA, 105, died Monday, October 4, 2021, at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. She was in the eighty-sixth year of her religious profession.

Martina Mary was born the fourth oldest of 13 children, seven sons and six daughters, to Henry and Helen (Julich) Stork on January 30, 1916 on a farm near Breda, Iowa. She professed her first vows as a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration on August 6, 1935.

Sister Mary Myron’s entire active ministry of 70 years was in the field of education. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Viterbo College (University) and a Master of Arts in Education: Instruction and Curriculum from St. John College, Cleveland, Ohio. She ministered in schools in La Crosse (Trinity School and Blessed Sacrament School), Plum City, Allouez and Stratford, Wis.; in Carroll, Calmar and Hiawatha, Iowa; in Bozeman, Montana; in Spokane, Washington and in David, Kentucky. Sister Mary Myron started teaching in grades one through three and ended up teaching high school. She served as principal in both Carroll (St. Lawrence School) and Calmar. From 1985 to 2005, she served as a remedial teacher at David School, a small alternative high school in the coal-mining hills of Kentucky. In 2005, she retired to St. Rose Convent and later moved to Villa St. Joseph when her health started to waver in 2019. When asked what gave her life, she responded, “Vitamin P (for prayer). That’s what I take.”

Sister Mary Myron is survived by her Franciscan community, numerous nieces and nephews and her adopted Greene family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Matthias, John, Joseph, Victor, Richard, Henry and Fred, and her sisters: Josephine, Paula, Margaret, Helen Ann, and Juliana.

