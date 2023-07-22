ST. CLOUD, MN—Sister Mary Pattison, OSB, age 96 died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, MN. Wake services for Sister Mary will be Monday, July 24, 2023, 3:00 p.m., reception of the body at Saint Scholastica Convent and Prayer Service; 7:00 p.m., Prayer Vigil in Sacred Heart Chapel Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, MN. Funeral will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 10:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial—Sacred Heart Chapel, St. Joseph, MN. Sister Mary is formerly from St. Bede’s Monastery, Eau Claire, WI.