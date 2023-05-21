LA CROSSE — Sister Mary Simeon Werner, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 92, died on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at St. Rose Convent, La Crosse, Wis. She was in the sixty-ninth year of religious profession.

Victoria Marveline was born to Benedict and Catherine (Schmidt) Werner on July 9, 1930, in Logan County, N.D. Entering the novitiate in 1951, she was given the name Sister Mary Simeon. In 1953, she made her first profession of vows as a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration.

Sister Mary Simeon ministered in elementary schools for 40 years. She taught in La Crosse, Prescott, Wausau and Colby, Wis., Salem, Ore., as well as in Spokane. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Viterbo College (University), La Crosse, and a Master of Science in Education degree from Gonzaga University, Spokane. Sister Mary Simeon attended Aquinas Institute and then became Director of Novices at St. Rose Convent from 1971 through 1975. From 1975 to 1997, she served as teacher and principal of Queen of Peace School and St. Paul School, both located in Oregon. For the next three years, she stayed in Oregon and ministered as chaplain in a correctional institution and as a parish visitor. In 2000, she retired to Spokane, where she continued volunteer work with Catholic Charities. She moved to Villa St. Joseph, the FSPA skilled-care home in La Crosse, in 2012 when her health began to fail.

Sr. Mary Simeon is survived by her Franciscan Community and her sister, Margaret Stobie, Beaverton, Ore.; her sister-in-law, Patty Werner, Spokane, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Milbert, Simon and Alvin.

A prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Mary of the Angels Chapel. There will be a live-streamed sharing at 6:30 p.m. that evening. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 24, at 10:00 a.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Dickinson Family Funeral Homes is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, WI 54601-4728.