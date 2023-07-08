LA CROSSE—Sister Marydel Bissen, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 94, died on July 4, 2023, at St. Rose Convent, La Crosse, WI. She was in the 72nd year of her religious profession.

Sister Marydel was born (Bernice Bissen) on March 8, 1929, to Mathias and Margaret (Smith) Bissen in Johnsburg, MN. Sister Marydel made first profession of vows as a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration on August 12, 1951.

Sister Marydel ministered as a homemaker in convent homes throughout the majority of her religious life. She served in Wisconsin (La Crosse, Middle Ridge, Ashland, Superior and Blenker) and in Iowa (Maple River, Hills, St. Lucas and Dedham). From 1983 to 1988, Sister Marydel served as cafeteria assistant at St. Rose Convent in La Crosse. Following two years at the Franciscan Center for Wholistic Living in St. Paul, she moved to Villa St. Joseph where she was part of the Religious Services Department from 1990 to 2003. She retired at Villa St. Joseph and continued volunteering in the Religious Services Department until her health prevented her from continuing in 2011, when she moved into the ministry of prayer and witness.

Sister Marydel is survived by her Franciscan community and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Raymond and Fred; and her sisters: Rosina Koenig, S. Julia Bissen, Agnes Bissen, Margaret Blake, Martha Henrichs and Elizabeth Bissen.

A wake service will take place for Sister Marydel on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Mary of the Angels Chapel in St. Rose Convent. A virtual sharing will take place that evening at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse.

Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, WI, 54601-4782.