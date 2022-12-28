Sister Patricia (Mary Owen) Tekippe, FSPA, died on December 25, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. She was in the 57th year of her religious profession as a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration (FSPA).

Sr. Patricia Ann Tekippe was born in Decorah, Iowa on March 22, 1944 to Paul and Seraphina (Timp) Tekippe. She professed first vows as an FSPA on August 12, 1965.

Sister Patricia began her ministry in the congregation as an elementary school teacher in Spokane, Wash. (St. Ann, St. Augustine and St. Xavier Schools). She also taught in Blackfoot, Idaho and St. Paul, Iowa. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education with a minor in biology from Viterbo College (University).

After 13 years as a classroom teacher, Sister Patricia took courses at the Center for Pastoral Ministry in Kansas City, Mo. and then moved into parish ministry in Davenport, Iowa, Tulsa, Okla. and Kansas City. After earning a graduate degree in communications and journalism from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Sister Patricia served as Central Region secretary for six years in Hiawatha, Iowa. Her long held desire to work with the disadvantaged then led to a position as reading specialist in Maplewood, Minn. and resource manager in Minneapolis. She served as a program assistant at Cabrini House in Minneapolis for 14 years. In 2003, Sister Patricia joined the FSPA membership team where she provided a listening ear to women discerning their future vocation. After suffering a mild stroke in 2014, she moved to St. Rose Convent.

Sister Patricia is survived by her religious community and her brothers, Dale (Linda) Indianapolis, Ind.; Bill (Jan) Minnesota City, Minn.; Ron (Joanie) Council Bluffs, Iowa; Linus (Paula) Fort Atkinson, Iowa; her sister-in-law, Mary Tekippe, Decorah, Iowa and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Kenneth.

Sister Patricia requested a natural burial. Her wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, December 26 at St. Rose Convent. A virtual sharing will take place on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27 at Mary of the Angels Chapel. Both the wake service and the Mass will be live-streamed. Burial will follow immediately at the FSPA Natural Burial Site at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, WI 54601-4782