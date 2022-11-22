Sister Rita (Leocadia) Jansen, FSPA

LA CROSSE—Sister Rita Jansen, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 94, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse, Wis. She was in the sixty-eighth year of religious profession.

Rita Marie Jansen was born on August 12, 1928 in Early, Iowa. to Elizabeth (Faber) and Leo Jansen. Rita entered the FSPA community and was given the name Sister Leocadia. She later went back to her baptismal name.

With a bachelor’s degree in education from Viterbo College (University) and a master’s degree from Clark College in reading, Sister Rita was well-prepared for 39 years in the field of education. She taught primary grades in Wisconsin (Auburndale, Big River, Halder), Idaho (Blackfoot), Iowa (Muscatine, Harper, Halbur, St. Lucas, Spencer, Bellevue, Mt. Carmel). While at Mt. Carmel, Sister Rita began thinking about ministering in a different environment. In 1986 she began teaching primary grades in Monroe, La. Two years later she moved to Camden, Miss., where she taught for six years. In 1994, she moved to Mobile, Ala. and ministered as a teacher’s aide and resource teacher for eight years before retiring to St. Rose Convent in 2002. She moved to Villa St. Joseph in 2012.

Sister Rita is survived by her religious community, her brothers-in-law: Melvin Morfeld of Papillion, Neb. and Richard Sholly of Stanchfield, Minn. and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Raymond and Fred and her sisters: Mary Brenner, Agatha Sholly and Arlene Morfeld.

Friends may call after 3:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, when her body will be brought to St. Rose Convent, La Crosse. A prayer service will then be held at 4 p.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. There will be a live-streamed sharing at 6:30 p.m. that evening. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 22, at 10 a.m. in Mary of the Angels Chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market Street, La Crosse, WI 54601-4728.