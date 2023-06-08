Sister Rita Mae Fischer, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, 94, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at St. Rose Convent, La Crosse. She was in the 74th year of religious profession.

Rita Mary Fischer was born to Cyril and Mary (Heim) Fischer on Dec. 11, 1928, in West Allis, Wisconsin. She was the second oldest of seven children, with four brothers and two sisters. She professed her first vows as an FSPA on Aug. 12, 1949.

Sister Rita Mae taught primary grades for 33 years in Wisconsin (Wausau, Menomonie, Stanley, Pewaukee, Durand, Superior), in Washington (Spokane) and in Mississippi (Canton). In 1974, Sister Rita Mae was selected as an “Outstanding Elementary Teacher of America.” During the course of her teaching, Sister Rita Mae earned a B.A. in elementary education from Viterbo College (University) and an M.S. in education with a minor in theology from Creighton University. She later earned a minor in library science. She ministered as religious education director in Edgar, Wisconsin, and as an elementary school librarian at Holy Spirit School in Carroll, Iowa, and high school librarian at Marquette in West Point, Iowa. After a year’s sabbatical in 1994, Sister Rita Mae assisted with sister services at Villa St. Joseph in La Crosse for three years before moving to St. Cloud, Minnesota, where she cared for her mother and ministered as media specialist at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School for two years. She then volunteered as librarian at Immaculate Conception School in Eau Claire for a year before moving to St. Paul, Minnesota, as a CCD teacher for seven years at St. Jerome Parish. In 2008, Sister Rita Mae moved to St. Rose Convent, where she volunteered in the media center for 11 years, while being very involved in prayer and hospitality.

Sister Rita Mae is survived by her Franciscan Community, her brothers: Eugene (Joanne) Fischer of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Mark (Fidelina) Fischer of Shoreview, Minnesota, her sisters: Margaret (Bernie) Kersting of St. Cloud and Mary Therese (Joseph) Terwey of Long Prairie, Minnesota, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Donald A. Fischer and James C. Fischer.

A prayer service was held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Mary of the Angels Chapel. There will be a live-streamed sharing at 6:30 p.m. that evening. The Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, in Mary of the Angels Chapel. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market St., La Crosse, WI 54601-4728.