EAU CLAIRE — Sondi Rose Alan, 77, of Eau Claire passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, at Mayo Health System with family by her side. Born Sandra Lee Cain, Feb. 28, 1945, in Santa Ana, California, Sondi graduated from high school in 1963. Previously, Sondi lived in Louisiana, New York, Ohio, North Carolina and Menomonie, Wisconsin. She retired as a community administrator for High Pointe, a Volunteers of America Senior Living Facility, in Rochester, Minnesota. Sondi will be dearly missed and always remembered.