Sondra “Sonni” K. Beranek

LOCUST GROVE, VA—Sondra “Sonni” K. Beranek, 83, of Locust Grove, Virginia peacefully passed away on September 9, 2021, at the Manor Care Health Services-Richmond, Virginia after complications from cancer.

Sondra was born on February 16, 1938 in Cedar Rapids, IA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice Louise Knutson (Wigdahl) and Milo Garlock Knutson. Sondra is survived by her husband, John “Jack” R. Beranek, her children: Kara L. Wade (Beranek) (Paul) of Richmond, Virginia and John M. Beranek (Karen M. Park) of Ann Arbor, Michigan, her grandchildren: Dawson D. Wade and Wyatt J. Wade and her brother, Peter O. Knutson (Janet) of Cape Coral, Florida.

Sonni received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse in 1960. Upon graduation, she began her career at the Social Security Administration in Chicago, Illinois. She and Jack married on September 2, 1961, and resided in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She continued her career there as a social worker. In 1964 they moved to Bettendorf, Iowa, and made moves to Louisville, Kentucky and then to Woodbridge, Virginia. During this time Sonni focused on raising her children.