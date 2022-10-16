Sonja Ann Carlson, 83 years, passed away on October 9, 2022, at her daughter, Tammy’s home in La Crosse while being cared for by Tammy and her grandson Jason for three years. She was afflicted with Lewy body dementia. Sonja was born April 17, 1939, in Stoddard, Wis., to John Wesley Pulver and Lila Verona Volden. She was a 1957 graduate of La Crosse Central High School. As well as a loving mother, Sonja worked for Yahr-Lange Pharmacy, Fireside Restaurant, and a cook for La Crosse School District. She was also a bus attendant on her daughter, Tammy’s bus for disabled children at 3-Rivers Bus Company. Sonja enjoyed volunteering at the American Legion in Onalaska and delivering meals to people in their homes.
Sonja is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Terry) Schlintz; grandson, Jason Mickelson; and nephew, Brian Pulver, who she cared deeply for.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lila; two brothers: Don and Benjamin Pulver; aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank Gundersen Lutheran Hospice for the wonderful care and help during her final days. Mom requested no funeral or memorial service. To offer online condolences please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.
Love you Mom. Hugs and kisses XXX–