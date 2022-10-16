Sonja Ann Carlson, 83 years, passed away on October 9, 2022, at her daughter, Tammy’s home in La Crosse while being cared for by Tammy and her grandson Jason for three years. She was afflicted with Lewy body dementia. Sonja was born April 17, 1939, in Stoddard, Wis., to John Wesley Pulver and Lila Verona Volden. She was a 1957 graduate of La Crosse Central High School. As well as a loving mother, Sonja worked for Yahr-Lange Pharmacy, Fireside Restaurant, and a cook for La Crosse School District. She was also a bus attendant on her daughter, Tammy’s bus for disabled children at 3-Rivers Bus Company. Sonja enjoyed volunteering at the American Legion in Onalaska and delivering meals to people in their homes.