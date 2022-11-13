LA CROSSE — Sophie B. Freehoff, 90, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System. She was born in Germany on November 4, 1931, to Heinrich and Elizabeth (Koberstaed) Griese.

Growing up was hard during the war, and Sophie was forced to quit school to help support the family. If her mom had not pawned her wedding ring for antibiotics, Sophie would have lost her life after diving into a bomb crater during an air raid.

She later met her soulmate, Dale Freehoff, a U.S. soldier. From that point Sophie started a new adventure in the United States. She opened an ice cream shop on the North Side of La Crosse and also worked as a food manager at the university.

Sophie and Dale were never able to have children of their own, but she became a second mom to her friends and family members' kids. She was a very special lady "you see" to everyone fortunate enough to know her. Yard sales, cards and just being with family and friends were her pleasures in life. One strong lady who will be missed by all who knew her. She now has wings to fly with her family, Dale and dog, Pepper.

We wish to thank Benedictine and Springbrook facilities for their compassionate care in the past few years. She made many new friends.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, W4888 Harvest Lane, La Crosse. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of services. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

