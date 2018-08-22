GALESVILLE, Wis. — Stacey (Sobotta) McMahon, passed away suddenly at her home Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Stacey was born Aug. 23, 1968. She was a great daughter, wife and mother. She loved her Packers and Badgers. She worked at Watlow for 25 years.
Survivors are her husband of 29 years, Tim; two children, Storm McMahon (fiancé, Amanda Slimmen), Savanna McMahon (boyfriend, Wes Hallstead); her parents, Joan and Dale Tourtellott; in-laws, Diane and Tom McMahon; sisters, Michelle (Rich) Bielefeldt, Melissa (Loren) Pientok; brother, Joe Tourtellott; brothers-in-law, Todd (Cathy) McMahon, Troy (Kellie) McMahon; nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel.