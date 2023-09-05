VAN DYNE — Stacie Ann (Matott) Batterman, 58, of Van Dyne was called home to Heaven on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Ascension Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh.

She was born March 1, 1965, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Robert Brown and Jeanine (Ouimet) Geissler. Stacie graduated from Cadott High School in 1983. On Sept. 14, 1991, she married the love of her life, Randy Jay Batterman, in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Stacie worked in medical records for St. Agnes Hospital for 19 years until her retirement in March of 2023. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, planting beautiful flowers around her home, taking Harley rides with her husband, shopping with her daughter, snowmobiling, always making sure her nails were perfect and going boating. Stacie's greatest pride and joy came when her granddaughter was born this January. Her favorite times were spent cuddling and rocking her "sweet pea."

She is survived by her husband, Randy; her daughter, Breanna (Adam) Nehls of Brownsville; her granddaughter, Everly Ann Marie Nehls; her mother, Jeanine Geissler of Cadott; her father, Robert (Paula) Brown of Webster; five siblings: Jason (Sarah) Matott of Cadott, Michelle (Bob) Wellner of Stanley, Matt (Kammy) Brown of Amery, McLaine (Paula) Brown of Eau Claire and Melissa Brown of Altoona; nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harold and Madeline Ouimet; stepfather, Roger Geissler; and uncle, James Watton.

To know Stacie was to know someone whose personality, smile and laughter could fill an entire room. She was a nurturer by nature and always made sure others' needs were met before her own. She loved her family and friends so fiercely.

The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at noon Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place.

Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave., Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com.