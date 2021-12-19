 Skip to main content
Stanley A. Engen

CALEDONIA — Stanley A. Engen, age 99, of Caledonia passed away December 11, 2021, at Northgate Care Center, Waukon, Iowa. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the church, and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday. A full obituary will be in next week’s paper. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given mccormickfuneralhome.net.

