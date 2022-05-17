 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stanley Allen Johnson

LA CRESCENT—Stanley Allen Johnson, 70, of La Crescent, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, May 13, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Crucifixion Cemetery. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. Stan’s complete obituary and an online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.

