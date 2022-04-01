TOMAH—Stanley Allen Maulsby, 95, of rural Tomah, WI, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, passed away peacefully, with family by his side, in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Waunakee, WI.

Stanley was born on July 1, 1926, in St. Hilaire, MN. His parents were Guy Maulsby and Ethel (Parsons) Maulsby. He married Darlene Alder on September 22, 1948, in Detroit Lakes, MN. Darlene and Stanley were married for 73 years.

He is survived by seven children: Dorene (Larry) Deno of Escanaba, MI, Joyce (Donny) Jones of Bozeman, MT, Douglas Maulsby of Oakdale, David (Carol) Maulsby of Rockland, Shirley (Dan) Herfel of McFarland, Loretta Maulsby of Sparta, and Jeannie (Jon) Fletcher of Portage, plus seventeen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Darlene, parents, Guy and Ethel, a son, Larry Maulsby, and a great-grandchild, Devon DeWindt.

Stanley, and his wife Darlene, farmed in the Tomah area for over fifty years. He was a dairy and beef farmer, owned Maulsby Construction, and for a time was a realtor with Alderman Realty of Tomah, WI. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, farming, cutting wood, beekeeping, raising horses, traveling, gardening, and bird watching.

Stanley was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Tomah where he was a deacon and head elder for many years.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Sienna Crest Assisted Living, of Waunakee, for their compassionate care. A private family service will be held at a later date.