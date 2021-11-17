Stanley Bernard Hundt

Stanley Bernard Hundt joined the Communion of Saints with his son Steven and his parents Bernie and Kate November 14, 2021, one day after his 85th birthday. Stanley went to his eternal home after a day filled with prayers, the holy sacraments surrounded by family after a courageous extended battle with declining health. He left this world as he lived his life-on his own terms. After sharing a dinner with his children to celebrate his birthday, he said “This was my last supper. I’m done.”

He was born November 13, 1936 in La Crosse, WI. He was married to his wife Ann (Clements) on April 26, 1958 at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Parish in La Crosse, WI and stayed devoted to her for over 63 years. Together they raised five children: Sally Miller (Steve), Steven Hundt (Rhonda Mashak), MaryBeth Fruge (Trey), Lisa Buisman (Tim), and Michael Hundt (LaVonne).

Stanley spent his entire life devoted to the family farm and provided for his family through the labor that he loved. He left school in the 10th grade to keep the family farm operating when his father Bernie fell ill. One of the things he was most proud of was that, despite his lack of formal education, his labor keeping the family farm operating allowed all of his 10 brothers and sisters to graduate from at least four years of higher education. The farm operation that he kept running for over 70 years was founded by his great grandfather August Hundt in 1874 has continued to grow and is now into its 6th generation of Hundt’s. He continued his education on his own and was well read and versed in history, current events, and politics. He greatly enjoyed a lively conversation on any of these subjects.

Stan was well known throughout the community for his willingness to pitch in at community events. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Parish at Middle Ridge and with his wife were constant figures that were devoted to anything the parish asked of them. There were thousands of pounds of sauerkraut shredded by him for the Annual Sauerkraut Supper.

Stan served his community as a Town of Washington Board Supervisor, he was one of the four founding members of the Bohemian Valley Sportsman’s Club, St. Peter’s Parish Men’s Club, volunteered at the Ridge History Park and served as a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Stan was widely known as great conversationalists at the local gathering spots. He had many, many dear friends with whom he shared countless golf games, card games and frequent travels. All of whom will miss his wit dearly.

He was preceded in death by his son Steven, his brother Steve, his brother Bernie Jr., his parents Bernie and Kate, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence and Verna Clements and sister-in-law Connie Goodreau.

He is survived by his wife Ann; his daughter Sally and Steve Miller and their children Daniel (Emily) Miller, Adam (Jessie) Miller, Matthew (Megan) Miller, Catherine (Andrew) Zhao. His daughter-in-law Rhonda Mashak and son Steven’s daughter Susan. His daughter Marybeth and Trey Fruge and their sons Jason (Jocelyn), Tony (Beth), and Christopher (Liz) Cavadini. His daughter Lisa and Tim Buisman and their sons Jacob (Carley), Andrew (Paige), and Nick (Stephanie) Buisman. His son Michael (LaVonne) Hundt and their children Rachel (Andrew) Persson, Sarah (Mark) Gronemus, Steven, James and Anna. His legacy lives on with 22 great grandchildren with three more on the way. He also has 10 step grandchildren.

He is further survived by his siblings Msgr. Robert Hundt, Paul Hundt, MarySue Bergan, Daniel Hundt, Connie Golden, Rita Pincsak, Vince Hundt, Mark Hundt, Sarah Quinones, and Kathy Terzinski. He is also survived by his wife’s siblings: Tom Clements, Michael Clements, Peter Clements, Peggy Arentz, Patty Mlsna and Joe Clements.

The family would like to express their extreme gratitude towards Jason Mowrey who cared for our Dad in his final year and his brothers Msgr. Bob and Vince who kept a diligent and prayerful vigil at his bedside in his final day.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Peter’s Parish Middle Ridge Cemetery Fund, Gunderson Lutheran Hospice, or the Shiner’s Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be held Friday November 19, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Middle Ridge, WI, W695 State Road 33 Rockland, WI 54653. Eulogies will begin at 11:45 AM with a mass of Catholic burial to follow at noon. A private family burial will follow immediately after the funeral. A celebration of life will follow the funeral at the Ballroom of Maple Grove Venues W4142 County Road B, West Salem, WI 54669. Friends are invited to attend the visitation, funeral and or the Celebration of Life.