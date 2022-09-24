 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stanley C. Bahr

CALEDONIA, MN—Stanley C. Bahr, 67, of Caledonia, MN died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at his home with his wife Linda by his side. A funeral mass will be said Monday, September 26th at 11 am, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia, MN with Fr. Matt Wagner and Fr. Greg Leif officiating.

Friends may greet the family on Sunday, September 25th at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall from 4-6 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 6 pm. Friends may also call before services at church on Monday. The service will be live-streamed on St. Mary’s Church, Caledonia, Facebook page. A full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net

