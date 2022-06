WEST SALEM — Stanley Earl Tyler, 99, of West Salem, Wis., passed away on November 11, 2021, at Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church in La Crosse. A luncheon will follow. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.