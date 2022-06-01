Stanley H. (Pork) Hayes, 82, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022.

He was born June 7, 1939, the son of Leslie and Florence (King) Hayes.

Pork worked construction most of his life. He also loved to play cards.

Stanley is survived by his children: Greg Hayes, Gary Hayes, Kelly Hayes, and Donna Hayes (Chad Niblett); his grandchildren: Kyle Hayes, Lucas Hayes, Dustin (Kayla) Hayes, Josh Hayes, Kristie Hayes (Jake Albee), and Stallone Niblett; his great-grandchildren: Mya, Lucy, Colton, and Porter Hayes, Kameryn Hayes, and Leana Albee; his siblings: Sandy Collum and Susan (David) Yohnk; his second wife, Louise Hayes; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Hayes; and a very large extended family.

Stanley is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Florence (King) Hayes; his sons: Jim Hayes and Scott Hayes; his siblings: Phillip (Bud), David, Eugene, and Ben Hayes, LouAnne Denning, LaVonne Sippy, Delores Sippy, Ceal Barsamian, Janie Hoel; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and his first wife, Carol Carroll.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 3:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, at 8118 149th St in Chippewa Falls.

Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, WI.