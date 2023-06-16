WARRENS—Stanley J. Piquet, 78 of Warrens died on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 28, 1944 to Stanley O. and Mildred M. (Kehrli) Piquet in Sparta. He was a member of the Tomah High School Graduating Class of 1962. Working for over 21 years for the Foxxy Shopper, Stanley was an advertising placement specialist. He was a Ham Radio expert with the call sign of KB9KFB. Stanley was also a motorcycle enthusiast. Stanley liked to talk to anyone that would listen and take slow drives during the day to get out and enjoy life. He would also reminisce about Southern trips with his parents.

He is survived by many friends which he made his family. Roberta Wilcox of Warrens, WI, Lyle and Theresa Goff and family of Brooklyn Park, MN, Robert Goff and Tammy Worzalla and family of Camp Douglas, WI, Angela Goff and family of Millston, WI, Beth and Mike Griffin of Hixton, WI, Donald Wilcox and Shannon Schmidt and family of Milwaukee, WI, Boyce and Heather Wilcox and family of Tomah, WI. Previous wife, Dora May Paddock of Webb City, MO, her children: Melissa Vanhooser and family of Carterville, MO, Scotty Vanhooser and family of Springfield, MO, Samantha Vanhooser and family of Tomah, WI. There were many others that he also considered close friends, Barbara Donohue and family formerly of Tomah, WI, Wayne Smothers and family of Necedah, WI, Butch and Doris Yates of Tomah, WI, Paul and Vicki Janusheske of Warrens, WI, Stephanie Monskey and family of Ladysmith, WI, Sonia and Bradley Miller and family of Wyville, WI, Sam Monskey of Tomah, WI, Tim and Nichole McNaughton and family of Tomah, WI. There were many people that would help him with different tasks, and he would communicate with during his travels to many places in the Tomah area.