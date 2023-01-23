Stanley S. Serwa

Born June 16, 1942, and raised in Winona, Minnesota. He joined the Army after high school and moved to Winona. After his service was complete, he started a career in the Printing Industry. A wife and three children later, moved to Minneapolis. Stan was a true entrepreneur starting with Golden Rule Realty, American Bindery, and Bindery Express. At the age of 58 he retired to Arizona, then moved back to Winona in 2018.