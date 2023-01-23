With a heavy heart, we announce the death of Stanley S. Serwa Dec 24 11:45 p.m. at the age of 80.
Born June 16, 1942, and raised in Winona, Minnesota. He joined the Army after high school and moved to Winona. After his service was complete, he started a career in the Printing Industry. A wife and three children later, moved to Minneapolis. Stan was a true entrepreneur starting with Golden Rule Realty, American Bindery, and Bindery Express. At the age of 58 he retired to Arizona, then moved back to Winona in 2018.
Stan loved to play cards, travel, fish, play golf and spend money. He cherished his family and friends. Celebration of life will be held in the spring TBD.
Please send contact info to Kevin akserwa1@hotmail.com for updates.