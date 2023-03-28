CHIPPEWA FALLS — Stanley W. Davidson, 75, of Chippewa Falls passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Stan was born with a twin brother on July 31, 1947, in Osseo, Wisconsin, to Millard and Leola (Crow) Davidson. He graduated from Osseo High School in 1966 and went to work at Presto making ammunition for the war.

He married, and to this union were born two children: Derek and Melissa. The couple later divorced. In 1999, on a blind date set up by family, he met the love of his life, Joyce Spaeth. They were united in marriage on Sept. 9, 2005, and to his family were joined five stepchildren: Terry, Pam, Sharie, Jim and Sheila. Together, the couple enjoyed square dancing, traveling, vacationing, cruises, trips to the casino, campfires and their summer garage parties.

Stan loved everything outdoors. He marveled at the beauty of nature, and enjoyed storytelling, always taking his time without being in a big hurry. Stan was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time at the farm riding around on the tractor. He loved spending time with family and friends, going to grandkids’ events, watching the Brewers and Packers play, and enjoyed his years on the bowling league.

Stan was a very loving and wonderful husband, dad, stepdad and grandpa. He never complained about anything and made sure to give everyone a big hug.

Left to cherish Stan’s memory are his wife, Joyce; his children: Derek Davidson and Melissa (Brent) Lunde; stepchildren: Terry (Donna) Spaeth, Pam (Rob) Spaeth, Sharie (Kevin) Ermatinger, Jim (Joyce) Spaeth, and Sheila (Dan) Dittman; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings: Steve (Karon) Davidson and Pat Indrebo; sister-in-law, Hanna Davidson; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Preceding Stan in death were his parents; his grandson, Carson Lunde; great-grandson, Logan Rubenzer; brother, Richard Davidson; sister, Jean Riphenburg; and brother-in-law, Vern Indrebo.

The family would like to extend a special word of gratitude to the Mayo Health Cancer Team, St. Joseph’s Hospice Team and Pastor Dan Wonderly for their loving care of Stan.

A time for visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wonderly officiating.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.