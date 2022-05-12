BANGOR—Stanley W. Sprehn, 74, of Bangor passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his home. Survivors include his three sons: Scott (Sarah Keuper), Mike (Sheryl Koller) and Greg (Tina Castilyn); six grandchildren: Jessi, Devin, Salem, and Gavin Sprehn, and Mason and Wyatt Sprehn; and many other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy 162 and Hatten St., Bangor. A celebration of life will follow, with details at the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. See the complete obituary at jandtfredrickson.com.